Covid-19 Is Speeding Up How Deaths Are Recorded

Covid-19 Is Speeding Up How Deaths Are Recorded5 min read . 12:50 PM IST
When governments realized death tolls were too low, they revamped the way they counted them
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
When governments realized death tolls were too low, they revamped the way they counted them
People world-wide are dying at the fastest pace in years because of the coronavirus. In response, deaths are now getting counted faster than ever, potentially giving public-health experts and policy makers a clearer picture to make decisions.
Weeks after the virus hit Italy last year, doctors, funeral homes and officials realized that government Covid-19 death tolls were too low and many victims weren’t getting included. Informal tallies quickly revealed that thousands of deaths most likely caused by the virus had been omitted. Limited testing left the number of infections unknown, and many people had died outside hospitals, which were the initial source of fatality figures.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.