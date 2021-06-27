That some fully vaccinated Indonesian doctors died from Covid-19 isn’t necessarily surprising, said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia in the U.K. A combination of factors was likely at play, he said, including that the Sinovac vaccine was “probably not as effective a vaccine as most of the other vaccines that are on the market" and Indonesian hospitals don’t always have the same machinery and capacity to handle severe cases as hospitals in countries with stronger healthcare systems.