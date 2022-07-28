Covid-19 leaves around 5% people with sense of smell and taste disorder

According to a new study, this problem persists in around 5% Covid patients that is disrupting their everyday lives and providing another set of symptoms to chalk up to long Covid-19.
Many coronavirus patients witnessed the loss of smell and taste sense in the past two years. These symtopms have become a hallmark of suspecting Covid-19 infection in the people. According to a new study as reported by Bloomberg, this problem persists in around 5% Covid patients that is disrupting their everyday lives and providing another set of symptoms to chalk up to long Covid-19.
The scientitsts reached this conclusion after reviewing a total of 18 studies involving over 3,600 Covid-19 patients.
In a paper paper published Thursday in the UK medical journal BMJ, around 15 million patients may got affected worldwide, out of which, women were less likely to recover than men.
As per the new study, mostly Covid-19 patients who developed strong nasal congestion have regained their sense of smell and taste within three months. It further stated that these findings may contribute to the growing burden of long Covid-19 disease.
The researchers said that now patients and doctors both consider the loss of taste and smelling sense one of the major problems. "Before the coronavirus pandemic, people and doctors used to overlook the loss of sense of taste and smell because these senses were considered unessential for the life as compared to vision and hearing senses," they added.
Why are some patients more prone to long Covid-19?
Even if the infection level is less severe, some Covid patients may continue to suffer from lingering symptoms months after the initial recovery. A group of scientists, worked on factors causing long Covid, found that the patients developing certain antibodies that can attack their own tissues or organs are more prone to suffer from long-term symptoms.
During the course of the study, the scientists also found links between type 2 diabetes and cough, and patients with heart disease are more prone to experience loss of smell or taste.
“People who have circulating fragments of the coronavirus, specific antibodies directed against their own tissues or organs -- known as auto-antibodies -- and a resurgence of the Epstein-Barr virus appear more at risk," researchers said in an article in the scientific journal Cell as quoted by Bloomberg.
The scientist also identified some markers that could be identified early can persist for months, regardless of whether the initial infection was severe.
