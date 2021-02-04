Covid-19 leaves colleges short on international students and money

Covid-19 leaves colleges short on international students and money5 min read . 04:26 PM IST
Experts on the sector say it will take years for the schools, among the best in the world, to recover from the economic damage
Australia’s decision to close its borders protected it from the coronavirus. But that policy is wreaking havoc on the country’s universities, which relied on lucrative tuition from foreign students who are stuck overseas.
Experts say it will take years for the schools, among the best in the world, to recover from the economic damage. Already, Australian universities have cut more than 17,000 jobs, according to industry group Universities Australia. It said operating revenue fell 4.9% last year and is expected to fall another 5.5% this year.
