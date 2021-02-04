Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19 leaves colleges short on international students and money
Representational image

Covid-19 leaves colleges short on international students and money

5 min read . 04:26 PM IST Mike Cherney , The Wall Street Journal

Experts on the sector say it will take years for the schools, among the best in the world, to recover from the economic damage

Australia’s decision to close its borders protected it from the coronavirus. But that policy is wreaking havoc on the country’s universities, which relied on lucrative tuition from foreign students who are stuck overseas.

Experts say it will take years for the schools, among the best in the world, to recover from the economic damage. Already, Australian universities have cut more than 17,000 jobs, according to industry group Universities Australia. It said operating revenue fell 4.9% last year and is expected to fall another 5.5% this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Ropeways, innovative mobility solutions brought under Highways Ministry ambit: Nitin Gadkari

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Covid-19 testing in schools bolsters safety but is hard to set up, studies find

3 min read . 04:42 PM IST

Covid vaccine second dose will be administered to healthcare workers from 13 Feb, says govt

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST

Nationwide serosurvey shows large proportion of population still vulnerable to COVID-19: ICMR chief

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.