COVID-19 leaves ‘dramatic’ changes in heart, researchers find 'abnormalities' in survivors
‘We found evidence, in the hearts of COVID-19 patients, abnormalities in the way calcium is handled,' said one of the researchers.
The effects of COVID-19 on the respiratory system and lungs are well established. At the present, mounting evidence points to the virus's possible long-term effects on the heart.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×