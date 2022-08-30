COVID-19 lockdown, mass testing in China despite minor cases - here’s why2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 12:07 PM IST
After 51 relatively minor cases were discovered, over 1.3 crore people in Tianjin were told they must undergo mass testing.
As authorities stepped up their efforts to suppress COVID-19 ahead of a significant ruling Communist Party gathering, millions of people in the provinces around Beijing were put under lockdown on August 30. As authorities scramble to contain a minor virus flare-up, nearly 40 lakh residents of Hebei province, which encircles China's capital, have been told to stay at home till the end of the week.