COVID-19 may reach human brain and stay for almost 8 months, new study shows2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 09:30 AM IST
According to the analysis, SARS-CoV-2 largely infected and harmed lung and airway tissue.
The SAR-CoV-2 virus propagated throughout the body, including into the brain, and persisted for almost eight months, according to a study of tissue samples from 44 COVID-19 fatality autopsies. None of the patients were immunised, and they all passed away from COVID-19. 38 patients' blood plasma tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, three patients' blood plasma tested negative, and three patients' blood plasma was unavailable.