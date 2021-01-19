Covid-19 may result in asset bubble bursts in the medium term: WEF report

The covid-19 pandemic may cause asset bubbles, price instability, commodity shocks and debt crises in the next three to five years, said the World Economic Forum ’s Global Risks Report for 2021.The report, which in 2006 had first sounded the alarm on pandemics and other health-related risks, said the world in 2020 saw the catastrophic effects of ignoring long-term risks such as pandemics.

The 2021 report for the first time has rated risks according to when respondents perceive they will pose a critical threat to the world.

In the short term (0 to two years), respondents believe that the world will continue to be threatened by infectious diseases, followed by employment crises, digital inequality and youth disillusionment. In the medium term, knock-on economic and technological risks such as asset bubble bursts, IT infrastructure breakdown, price instability and debt crises, will pose critical risk. The long-term risks (five to 10 years) include weapons of mass destruction, state collapse, biodiversity loss and adverse technological advances.

The WEF’s latest annual survey of global risks is based on 841 responses, which were collected from 8 September to 23 October 2020, among the forum’s stakeholder communities.

The forum has recommended that micro, small and medium enterprises should be encouraged to make strategic investments for their efficient future operation. “Without this nudge, businesses might suffer future paralysis or collapse under debt obligations. Reports already predict defaults on a significant proportion of public and private loans in Brazil, India, and the UK," the WEF said.

The Global Risks Report also stated that the Covid-19 threatens to scale back years of progress on reducing poverty and inequality, and might further weaken social cohesion and global cooperation.

“As governments, businesses and societies begin to emerge from the pandemic, they must now urgently shape new economic and social systems that improve our collective resilience and capacity to respond to shocks while reducing inequality, improving health and protecting the planet," said Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum.

According to the forum, the positive impact of the Covid-19 came in the form of acceleration in the Fourth Industrial revolution, expanding the digitalization of human interaction, e-commerce, online education and remote work. “The acceleration of the digital transformation promises large benefits, such as for example the creation of almost 100 million new jobs by 2025. At the same time, however, digitalization may displace some 85 million jobs, and since 60% of adults still lack basic digital skills the risk is the deepening of existing inequalities," said Peter Giger, group chief risk officer, Zurich Insurance Group, which participated in the report.

The forum also painted a bleak outlook for the young workforce, as many may now be entering the workforce in an “employment ice age". “The risk of “youth disillusionment" is being largely neglected by the global community, but it will become a critical threat to the world in the short term," it said.

The World Economic Forum added that if lessons from this crisis only inform decision-makers how to better prepare for the next pandemic—rather than enhancing risk processes, capabilities and culture—the world will be again planning for the last crisis rather than anticipating the next.

On the application of the report’s findings in the Indian context, Sanjay Kedia, country head and chief executive officer of Marsh India Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. said: “Indian organizations can use the report to understand their exposure to global risks, review risk assessment frameworks, and build resilience to macro changes, volatility and disruptions."

Marsh India is a joint venture with Marsh International Holdings Inc, whose parent company — The Marsh & McLennan Companies — is one of the strategic partners to the World Economic Forum in the creation of the report.

