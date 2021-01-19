Covid-19 may result in asset bubble bursts in the medium term: WEF report

According to the forum, the positive impact of the Covid-19 came in the form of acceleration in the Fourth Industrial revolution, expanding the digitalization of human interaction, e-commerce, online education and remote work. “The acceleration of the digital transformation promises large benefits, such as for example the creation of almost 100 million new jobs by 2025. At the same time, however, digitalization may displace some 85 million jobs, and since 60% of adults still lack basic digital skills the risk is the deepening of existing inequalities," said Peter Giger, group chief risk officer, Zurich Insurance Group, which participated in the report.