"The pressurisation increases the velocity of the droplet and the [nozzle] opening time determines the size," explains Shubham Sharma, a PhD student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and first author of the study. "Using this, we could generate droplets ranging from 200 microns to 1.2 mm in size." The team used a pulsed laser to cast shadows of the droplets, and a camera and zoom lens to capture images at high speeds (20,000 frames per second). Apart from surgical masks, some locally sourced cloth masks were also tested.

