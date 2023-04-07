Three years after the pandemic began, a multitude of COVID-19 origin theories continue to do the rounds. The Wuhan lab leak theory had gained credence in recent weeks- with US government teams backing the possibility. Another report suggested that illegally traded wild animals in the Chinese city had triggered the coronavirus pandemic. Now, researchers have published the first ever peer-reviewed analysis of biological evidence taken from the Wuhan wet market.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus was first first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 before fanning out around the world and killing nearly 7 million people.

Researchers at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention published an analysis of swabs collected from the wet market in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nature magazine this week.

“The analysis confirms that swabs from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market — which closed in January 2020 and has long been linked to the start of the pandemic — contained genetic material from wild animals and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2," the paper said.

While this lends credence to theories that an animal was the intermediate host of a virus that spilled over to infect humans, it still falls short of providing definitive proof of an animal-to-human spillover event.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reiterated calls for China to share information, insisting that all hypotheses would continue to remain on the table until this happened.

Data from the early days of the COVID pandemic was briefly uploaded by Chinese scientists to an international database last month. It included genetic sequences found in more than 1,000 environmental and animal samples taken in January 2020 at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan.

The data showed that DNA from multiple animal species - including raccoon dogs - was present in environmental samples that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, suggesting that they were "the most likely conduits" of the disease, according to a team of international researchers.

Scientists have however disputed the international team's findings. Researchers recently contended that the samples provided no proof the animals were actually infected. They were also taken a month after human-to-human transmission first occurred at the market, so even if they were COVID-positive, the animals could have caught the virus from humans.

(With inputs from agencies)