Three years after the pandemic began, a multitude of COVID-19 origin theories continue to do the rounds. The Wuhan lab leak theory had gained credence in recent weeks- with US government teams backing the possibility. Another report suggested that illegally traded wild animals in the Chinese city had triggered the coronavirus pandemic. Now, researchers have published the first ever peer-reviewed analysis of biological evidence taken from the Wuhan wet market.

