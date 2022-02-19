Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns led to drop in digital music streaming, says study

"On average, audio music consumption decreased by more than 12% after the World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic declaration on March 11, 2020. As a result, during the pandemic, Spotify lost $838 million of revenue in the first three quarters of 2020," said Jaeung Sim of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). "Our results show that human mobility plays a much larger role in the audio consumption of music than previously thought."