COVID-19: Passengers flying to US will need to quarantine on arrival, says Biden

"Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better. The memorial we held two nights ago will not be our last one, unfortunately. The death toll will likely top 500,000 next month. And the cases will continue to mount. We did not get into this mess overnight, and it is going to take months for us to turn things around. But let me be equally clear, we will get through this. We will defeat this pandemic. And to a nation waiting for action, let me be the clearest on this point: help is on the way," he said.