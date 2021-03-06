Subscribe
Home >News >World >Covid-19 pill shows promise in preliminary testing

Covid-19 pill shows promise in preliminary testing

PHOTO REUTERS
3 min read . 12:54 PM IST Betsy Mckay, The Wall Street Journal

  • The antiviral reduced infectious virus in Covid-19 patients in a mid-stage study

An experimental Covid-19 drug that promises to be a kind of Tamiflu for the pandemic had positive results in a preliminary study, one of the drug’s developers said.

The pill, which is being developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP and Merck & Co., significantly reduced infectious virus in subjects in a mid-stage study after five days of treatment, Ridgeback is reporting at a virtual meeting of infectious-disease scientists Saturday.

