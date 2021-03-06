Covid-19 pill shows promise in preliminary testing
- The antiviral reduced infectious virus in Covid-19 patients in a mid-stage study
An experimental Covid-19 drug that promises to be a kind of Tamiflu for the pandemic had positive results in a preliminary study, one of the drug’s developers said.
The pill, which is being developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP and Merck & Co., significantly reduced infectious virus in subjects in a mid-stage study after five days of treatment, Ridgeback is reporting at a virtual meeting of infectious-disease scientists Saturday.
