Covid-19 provided only a brief respite to the environment

The pandemic may have given a temporary reprieve in terms of emissions but has added to the environmental crisis in other ways. OceanAsia, a Hong Kong-based environmental group, estimates that about 52 billion face masks were made in 2020. Of this, about 1.56 billion might end up in the oceans. While masks are the most visible wastage of the pandemic, there is also a growing use of plastics with the rise in e-commerce. Already, plastics have filled landfills globally. While plastic recycling has picked up in recent years, it is yet to achieve scale.