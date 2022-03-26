Covid-19 pummeled the U.S. legal system. It may take years to catch up.

During his time in detention, Mr. Cogman said he developed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and now struggles to breathe, his voice having evaporated to a whisper. Because of Covid-related safety precautions at the jail he said he has only been allowed to leave his cell for one hour a day, leaving him to choose between calling his lawyer or family members or taking a shower. He has taken a tentative plea deal because he sees no other end in sight.