Covid-19 reinfection rare, but people above 65 more at risk: Study

According to The Hill, The study -- which was published in The Lancet titled 'Assessment of protection against reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 among 4 million PCR-tested individuals in Denmark in 2020: a population-level observational study' -- found that protection in the general population to be 80 per cent or higher in those younger than 65, but approximately 47 per cent in those aged 65 years and older, meaning they were more likely to be infected again.

