Covid-19 rewrote the rules of shopping. What is next?
The pandemic accelerated our acceptance of everything from curbside pickup to virtual fitting rooms. Which of these changes will last?
Covid-19 changed the way we shop. The big question now is which of the new habits will stick once the pandemic recedes.
Instead of lining up on Black Friday for a bargain-priced TV, shoppers ordered from home and picked up curbside. Even those who rarely bought online before the pandemic relied on the internet to bring them everything from groceries to pajamas to fake eyelashes.
