Covid-19: Russia to resume air travel with India, 3 other countries from 27 Jan

Russian authorities said on Saturday that flights between Moscow and the capitals of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, suspended since the early weeks of the pandemic, would restart from Jan 27, after certain epidemiological criteria were met, reported news agency Reuters.

A statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Russia registered 24,092 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,715 the day before, taking the tally to 3,544,623, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 24,092 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,113 cases (12.9 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,544,623, with the rate of increase at 0.7 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 5,639 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 5,534 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,625 cases, up from 3,094 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,300 new cases, down from 1,361 the day before.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via