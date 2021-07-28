Covid-19: Saudi Arabia announces 3-year travel ban for citizens visiting 'red list' countries, including India

Premium As on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's coronavirus tally stands at 520,774, including 11,136 active cases, while the total death toll was at 8,189

1 min read . 05:46 PM IST

PTI

The report says an official at the Saudi Ministry of Interior has warned Saudi citizens against travelling to countries that have been put on the no-travel list recently as these nations are currently witnessing a surge in cases of Covid-19 and its variants