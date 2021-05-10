Covid-19: Several states extend lockdowns and curfews

Karnataka government has said that vehicles are prohibited to ply during 14-day lockdown in the state and the police has been given power to seize. Further, a two-week long Lockdown has been imposed in Rajasthan. The lock down will be effective till 24th May. There will be a ban on marriage ceremonies in the state till May 31. Only registered marriages attended by not more than 11 people will be allowed. Except for medical emergencies, no inter-district, intercity, city to villages or villages to city travel will be allowed during the lockdown. All places of worship will remain closed. MNREGA works have been postponed to prevent infection in rural areas, the state government said. After observing a decrease in infection rate to 17%, in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal curfew has been extended till 17th May and in Indore too curfew is extended till 16th May.