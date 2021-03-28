Covid-19 shots for children hold key to herd immunity
Vaccinating children will likely be necessary to reach herd immunity, experts say, but vaccines aren’t authorized for kids yet
Countries are racing to immunize adults against Covid-19 and move toward a more normal future. To achieve the vaccination rates that health authorities are aiming for, the shots must eventually reach the arms of children and teenagers, too.
Children aren’t going to be vaccinated for several months at least, however, because drugmakers are still testing shots in younger ages.
