COVID-19: Singapore issues new mandatory mask rules

COVID-19: Singapore issues new mandatory mask rules2 min read . 01:39 PM IST
Singapore’s new mandatory mask rules will be applicable from August 29.
COVID-19 social mixing restrictions in Singapore will be removed and masks would no longer be required in indoor settings, except in a few places, as per a notification on August 24.
In addition to emergency ambulances and medical transport vehicles, mask wearing will continue to be required in all indoor hospital and polyclinic facilities including retail, food and beverage, common areas, and other facilities within, private primary and dental clinics, specialist facilities, TCM clinics, renal dialysis centres, clinical and radiological laboratories, day hospices, residential care homes1, COVID-19 care facilities, testing centres, and vaccination centres.
Beginning on August 29, mask use will no longer be necessary indoors, with the exception of places where vital services are provided in cramped, crowded spaces that are regularly frequented by the vulnerable.
People will still have to wear masks while travelling in trains (MRT and LRT) and public buses. They will have to wear masks at indoor public transport facilities such as boarding areas within bus interchanges and rain platforms.
Physiotherapy or other allied health clinics outside of hospitals, non-residential community services like centre-based services, home care services, and community mental health services, retail pharmacies in shopping malls, retail establishments, and areas in other buildings are all exceptions to the mask-wearing policy.
Additionally, boarding zones at naturally ventilated bus interchanges, bus stops, and retail spaces in rail stations will no longer require the use of masks. On the other hand, sectoral laws that mandate mask use, such the Singapore Food Agency's mandate that food handlers maintain high standards of hygiene, will still be in effect.
However, when visiting busy areas or interacting with vulnerable people, weaning masks is still strongly advised. To lower their risk of contracting respiratory infections, elderly and immune-compromised individuals should continue to use masks in busy indoor situations.
There will be no need for safe separation between people or groups. The maximum capacity has been increased for all contexts and events. All staff are now expected to report to work, according to the authorities. Mask-wearing at work places is not required. However, on public transport and in select healthcare and residential care settings, it will still be required.
