Covid-19: Singapore to start vaccinating migrant workers

"Vaccination of migrant workers living in dormitories is thus part of our national COVID-19 vaccination strategy to protect all Singaporeans and long-term residents," it added.
The ministry also announced that later this month it will offer vaccinations to selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who enter Singapore from Malaysia via a causeway and a bridge on a regular basis.
"Vaccination will provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19, ensuring that personnel can continue to deliver essential goods to Singapore safely," said the ministry.
Singapore began its COVID-19 vaccination exercise on December 30, 2020, with healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the first to get the jabs.
About 379,000 people have since received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, said the MOH.
Of these, more than 217,000 have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination programme.
On Monday, Singapore reported 13 new imported cases of COVID-19.
The infected persons have been placed on 'stay-home notice' or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the MOH.
No new locally transmitted infections were reported in the community or among the migrant workers.