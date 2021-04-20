Subscribe
Home >News >World >Covid-19 slashed carbon emissions. now, they’re climbing again.

Covid-19 slashed carbon emissions. now, they’re climbing again.

AFP photo
4 min read . 20 Apr 2021 DAVID HODARI, The Wall Street Journal

  • The International Energy Agency expects a 4.8% rise this year, the biggest annual gain since 2010

Soaring carbon emissions this year are on track to reverse a big chunk of last year’s sharp reduction, which some climate researchers had hoped might be an environmental silver lining of the pandemic.

Covid-19 shut many of the world’s biggest economies—grounding planes, closing factories and keeping drivers off the road. That sent demand for carbon-dioxide-emitting fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas tumbling. The International Energy Agency estimates emissions fell 5.8% in 2020, the first time emissions had dropped since 2015 and the steepest percentage decline since World War II.

