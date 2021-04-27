Covid-19: Spain to send 7 tonnes of medical aid to India1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2021, 05:58 PM IST
Spain’s medical supplies will help India cope with a rampant COVID-19 wave
MADRID: Spain will send just over seven tonnes of medical supplies to India, the foreign minister said on Tuesday, to help authorities cope with a rampant COVID-19 wave that is killing thousands there every day.
"Nobody will be safe until we are all safe," Arancha Gonzalez Laya told a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.
