Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / News / World /  US Health Secretary’s statement on COVID-19 pandemic leaves President Joe Biden red-faced

US Health Secretary’s statement on COVID-19 pandemic leaves President Joe Biden red-faced

2 min read . 08:56 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
US President Joe Biden earlier said, ‘Pandemic is over.’ Apu Gomes/Getty Images/AFP

The US has extended COVID-19 pandemic's designation as a public health emergency days after US President Joe Biden said in an earlier interview that 'pandemic is over'.

The United States has extended the COVID-19 pandemic's designation as a public health emergency for an additional 90 days, keeping policies including high hospital reimbursement rates and expanded Medicaid. The decision comes after President Joe Biden declared in an earlier interview that "pandemic is over". Health professionals have harshly criticised Biden's remarks.

The United States has extended the COVID-19 pandemic's designation as a public health emergency for an additional 90 days, keeping policies including high hospital reimbursement rates and expanded Medicaid. The decision comes after President Joe Biden declared in an earlier interview that "pandemic is over". Health professionals have harshly criticised Biden's remarks.

Also Read: Do you have COVID cough? Here’s how to find out

Also Read: Do you have COVID cough? Here’s how to find out

US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra announced on October 13 that the extension would be valid until January 11, 2023. Becerra’s statement says that “a public health emergency exists and has existed since January 27, 2020, nationwide".

US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra announced on October 13 that the extension would be valid until January 11, 2023. Becerra’s statement says that “a public health emergency exists and has existed since January 27, 2020, nationwide".

As better care, drugs, and vaccines have been more readily accessible, the COVID-19 pandemic's toll in the United States has dramatically decreased from early in Biden's term when more than 3,000 Americans were dying every day. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the coronavirus still claims the lives of hundreds of people every day in the US.

As better care, drugs, and vaccines have been more readily accessible, the COVID-19 pandemic's toll in the United States has dramatically decreased from early in Biden's term when more than 3,000 Americans were dying every day. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the coronavirus still claims the lives of hundreds of people every day in the US.

Also Read: New Covid variant alert: Meet omicron's newest cousin, BF.7

Also Read: New Covid variant alert: Meet omicron's newest cousin, BF.7

In order to be ready for a potential case surge, Biden has requested Congress for an additional $22.4 billion in financing. In order to provide $50 billion in federal assistance in 2020, the former president Donald Trump proclaimed a national emergency.

In order to be ready for a potential case surge, Biden has requested Congress for an additional $22.4 billion in financing. In order to provide $50 billion in federal assistance in 2020, the former president Donald Trump proclaimed a national emergency.

According to American immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, it wouldn't be surprising if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerged this winter. As such, people should be ready for the chance that another variation could emerge and defeat the immune response that vaccines have produced in humans, Fauci said.

According to American immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, it wouldn't be surprising if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerged this winter. As such, people should be ready for the chance that another variation could emerge and defeat the immune response that vaccines have produced in humans, Fauci said.

Also Read: Be prepared for a more dangerous Covid that beats vaccines

Also Read: Be prepared for a more dangerous Covid that beats vaccines

He urged people not to let their guard down over the winter since there is always a chance of a rise. Despite the fact that things seem to be going well, he continued, it would be premature to declare that the pandemic is finally over.

He urged people not to let their guard down over the winter since there is always a chance of a rise. Despite the fact that things seem to be going well, he continued, it would be premature to declare that the pandemic is finally over.

A federal appeals court judge asked to know how Biden’s ongoing endeavour to impose vaccine requirements on government contractors was impacted after the US president made his controversial statement.

A federal appeals court judge asked to know how Biden’s ongoing endeavour to impose vaccine requirements on government contractors was impacted after the US president made his controversial statement.

Also Read: This new mask will detect coronavirus and alert you on mobile in 10 minutes

Also Read: This new mask will detect coronavirus and alert you on mobile in 10 minutes

In another instance, Republican-led states have cited the president's remarks in a lawsuit they filed to oppose his student loan forgiveness initiative. A growing pandemic, according to Mr. Biden, was one of the administration's justifications.

In another instance, Republican-led states have cited the president's remarks in a lawsuit they filed to oppose his student loan forgiveness initiative. A growing pandemic, according to Mr. Biden, was one of the administration's justifications.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP