Covid-19 stimulus package is a boon for business
Legislation gives consumers more money to spend but doesn’t force companies to raise workers’ wages
American businesses are poised to benefit from twin victories in the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, which gives consumers more money to spend but doesn’t force companies to raise workers’ wages.
The legislation, expected to be signed into law by President Biden on Friday, includes $1,400 checks to many Americans and an extension of a $300 weekly unemployment-aid supplement. It doesn’t include a proposed increase in the minimum wage to $15 over four years, meaning retailers, restaurants and others don’t have to worry about higher payrolls for now.
