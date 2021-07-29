Covid-19 surge upends plans for getting workers back to offices

The most important things companies can do right now is be open about the uncertainty to avoid adding to employee anxiety and creating an environment where they make costly mistakes or take unnecessary risks with the virus, said Amy Edmondson, who teaches leadership and management at the Harvard Business School. She also studies psychological safety in the workplace.“Companies have to stop pretending they know all the answers right now, this is quite literally unprecedented," she said. “Any time you’re in new territory, you’re having to innovate. You have to try out what works and what doesn’t."