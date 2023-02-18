COVID-19 survivors develop natural immunity against severe illnesses: Lancet
The research offers a thorough analysis of studies that have calculated the protection against prior COVID-19 infection.
Protection against COVID-19 re-infection is very high, found a study by The Lancet. For those who had at least one prior infection with COVID-19, natural immunity against severe illness was potent and enduring for all variations.
