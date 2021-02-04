Covid-19 testing in schools bolsters safety but is hard to set up, studies find

Regularly testing for Covid-19 in K-12 schools can help identify cases and provide an extra layer of protection for staff and families, according to two reports commissioned by the Rockefeller Foundation released on Thursday. Implementing testing, however, is an enormous, logistically complex undertaking, and most schools need significant resources to make it feasible, the reports also found.

One of the reports, conducted by research firm Mathematica, assessed programs in six pilot locations that either already have started or are planning to implement rapid antigen testing with the support of the Rockefeller Foundation, a philanthropic foundation that has focused on Covid-19 testing for much of the pandemic. Tests were provided by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The other report, put together by Rand Corp., a nonprofit research organization, surveyed the landscape of schools across the U.S. that undertook any sort of Covid-19 testing program.

“Testing can really pay off, if schools can be provided with that kind of support and coordination and guidance to make it happen," said Divya Vohra, an epidemiologist and researcher at Mathematica and lead author on its report.

Debate continues in the U.S. over whether to fully reopen for in-person instruction and how to do that safely for students and staff, balancing Covid-19 risks and the benefits of in-person education. Across the U.S., some schools have resumed some form of in-person education, while others are still completely online.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a report that found that K-12 schools might be able to reopen with minimal transmission, if precautions such as masking and social distancing are strictly implemented.

“People have very strong opinions on whether schools should close or open, and all those folks say it’s black and white, and it’s not," said Andrew Sweet, managing director of Covid-19 Response and Recovery at the Rockefeller Foundation. “It’s possible. It’s necessary. It’s a priority, but a lot of work is needed."

Testing can offer an additional layer of safety and potentially help staff and families feel more secure returning to classrooms, Mr. Sweet said. Such frequent, widespread testing helped many colleges and universities stay open during the fall semester.

Modeling estimates from the Mathematica report found that weekly testing of students and staff in K-12 schools could reduce in-school infections by 50%, while less frequent screening would add only limited value. Among five school districts—profiled in the Rand report—that screened staff and students at least weekly, that regular screening caught 44% of all the cases that were reported. The districts represented 34 schools and about 17,000 students.

Yet both reports highlighted immense logistical challenges for schools, including cost, administration of the tests, securing the necessary waivers and reporting results to public-health authorities. In some instances, rapid antigen tests sent to schools by various state agencies went unused.

“It’s not just setting up a table and swabbing some noses," said Laura Faherty, a pediatrician and a physician policy researcher at Rand and the lead author on that study.

Most schools able to get testing off the ground early had support from local governments, communities or outside partnerships. Both reports stressed involving parents and the local community early when designing the programs and communicating clearly about how and why the tests might be used in order to address potential hesitancy among staff and parents.

Schools, communities and local health authorities also need to be able to follow up on those who test positive for Covid-19 and have their close contacts quarantine, said Pinar Keskinocak, an infectious-disease modeler and director of the Center for Health and Humanitarian Systems at the Georgia Institute of Technology. That might make some families and staff wary of participating, she said.

“I am all in favor of school testing," but implementation will likely be challenging, she added.

In her interviews with school leaders, Dr. Faherty said that the schools that were able to get testing off the ground emphasized its benefits.

“We’ve really found that schools saw a lot of value in testing, and they went through great lengths to make it possible," she said.

The Rockefeller Foundation recently proposed that the U.S. should aim to test teachers and staff twice a week and students once a week and is expected to release a testing playbook at some point in February as a guide for schools.

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief proposal includes $170 billion for schools and universities. A Republican plan provides $20 billion for K-12 schools.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via