Home >News >World >Covid-19 testing in schools bolsters safety but is hard to set up, studies find
Photo: AFP

Covid-19 testing in schools bolsters safety but is hard to set up, studies find

4 min read . 04:42 PM IST Brianna Abbott , The Wall Street Journal

Most schools need significant resources and support to regularly test students and staff

Regularly testing for Covid-19 in K-12 schools can help identify cases and provide an extra layer of protection for staff and families, according to two reports commissioned by the Rockefeller Foundation released on Thursday. Implementing testing, however, is an enormous, logistically complex undertaking, and most schools need significant resources to make it feasible, the reports also found.

One of the reports, conducted by research firm Mathematica, assessed programs in six pilot locations that either already have started or are planning to implement rapid antigen testing with the support of the Rockefeller Foundation, a philanthropic foundation that has focused on Covid-19 testing for much of the pandemic. Tests were provided by the Department of Health and Human Services.

