Covid-19: To shake hands or not? An age-old human gesture now in limbo

“Our advice to them is to get comfortable with letting people know, because I think the rude thing to do would be to stand there and act like you are ignoring an outstretched hand," she said. “If the outstretched hand comes to you and you do not want to shake hands, you want to acknowledge that by saying, 'I actually don't shake hands' or 'I am sorry that I don't shake hands, but I am so pleased to meet you.'"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}