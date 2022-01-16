One of the top US doctors, who got infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus off late, has shared five lessons from his fight against the new Covid strain. Dr Faheem Younus , an award-winning clinician and a certified physician executive in the US, on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote, "Personal News: Omicron got me", and added, "Two weeks ago I developed symptoms and tested positive. Sharing five lessons I learned from that experience and hoping you’ll find them helpful".

Describing the significance of masks as his first lesson, particularly N95 or KN95, Dr Younus said that despite being around thousands of patients in the past two years he never got infected from coronavirus.

However, after attending a 'maskless' family gathering for two days, he immediately got Covid-19.

Younus wrote, "Lesson 1: Masks work…I’ve been around COVID patients over 1000 times in ~2 years and didn’t get infected due to masks/PPE. But was exposed for 2-days at a maskless family gathering and COVID got me. So yes. Masks work. Wear an N95 or KN95 if you can".

The second lesson which Dr Younus learned is about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines. The top US health expert stated, "You know the vaccine+booster did its job when the patient is back to work after 5-days (with a mask:) and telling his story on Twitter instead of fighting for his life on a ventilator. I thank vaccines. I thank God".

Further, talking about his treatment, Younus said he did not take steroids, antibiotics or paxlovid, ivermectin, zinc etc as his symptoms were mild. However, he added that "Protocols for severe disease are different".

Striking a philosophical tone, Dr Younus has suggested people think of their mortality. According to him, "It (mortality) puts everything in perspective and allows us to make brave, meaningful decisions". "Herd immunity is good; herd mentality is bad," he added.

Lastly, Dr Faheem Younus advised people to "get boosted" and "wear KN/N95 mask". "If COVID still gets you, you’ll likely fully recover," he wrote. Dr Younus asked people to "Comply with science, then follow the heart".

Dr Faheem often shares Covid-related tips on the microblogging site. In the latest updates, the doctor said that Omicron cases are doubling every two days compared to every two weeks for Delta. "Just the sheer number of extra patients causes more hospitalisation/deaths. Get boosted. Wear masks," he said.

