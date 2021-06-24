Covid-19 travel ban: India urges countries to normalize travel with it

On countries lifting the travel restrictions they had imposed on India at the start of a brutal second wave of covid-19 infections earlier this year, Bagchi said: “We would hope that as the covid situation continues to improve in our country, the other countries would take steps to normalize travel with India. We have seen some initial steps in this regard. The government will continue to prioritise this issue." Bagchi’s comments came in response to query on the condition of many Indian expatriates who have been languishing in India, unable to return to countries of work given the restrictions on flights. Cases of covid-19 in India had shot up in April-May with the country averaging 300,000 to 400,000 cases at its peak with the daily death toll touching 4,600 on one day which was a global record. Daily infections have now fallen below the 60,000 mark and several parts of the country that had been under lockdown are now cautiously re-opening.