Covid-19: UK coronavirus alert level moved to 5, says report

Covid-19: UK coronavirus alert level moved to 5, says report1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 09:35 PM IST
Britain's Covid-19 alert level is being upgraded from 4 to 5 after the United Kingdom on Sunday recorded nearly 55,000 new cases of coronavirus and in total over 75,000 people have died in the country during the pandemic - the second-highest toll in Europe.
A BBC reporter tweeted saying: "Sources have told the BBC the Covid threat level – decided by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, which includes the UK's four Chief Medical Officers – is being moved up to 5, the highest level."
The development comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce new Covid-19 curbs tonight, with tighter restrictions expected to be announced.
As per reports, the measure is different from the tiering system, which currently has tier four as its highest level. It was set up in May amid the first wave of Covid-19.
There are five Covid-19 alert levels:
Level 5 (red) - A "material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed" - extremely strict social distancing.
Level 4 - A high or rising level of transmission - enforced social distancing.
Level 3 - The virus is in general circulation - social distancing relaxed.
Level 2 - The number of infection cases and transmission are low - minimal social distancing.
Level 1 (green) - Coronavirus is no longer present in the UK - no social distancing.
A faster-spreading mutation of coronavirus threatens to overwhelm hospitals and is said to be more contagious than the other strains of the Covid-19.
The new strain, which was first detected in September and confirmed by the UK authorities in December, has so far been detected in Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.
