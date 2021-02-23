OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19: UK govt sticks to vaccine target even as pace of rollout drops
G7 leaders plan to more than double their total support to worldwide coronavirus vaccinations (AFP)
G7 leaders plan to more than double their total support to worldwide coronavirus vaccinations (AFP)

Covid-19: UK govt sticks to vaccine target even as pace of rollout drops

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 11:51 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The U.K. government said it remains on track to offer coronavirus vaccines to all adults by July
  • Some 192,341 first doses were given on Monday, falling about 30% from the previous week

The U.K. government said it remains on track to offer coronavirus vaccines to all adults by July, after the number of shots administered dropped in recent days.

Some 192,341 first doses were given on Monday, falling about 30% from the previous week, according to government figures published Tuesday. That’s down from a high of 598,389 first doses reported on Jan 30.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
NPCI showed that 29 of 30 banks saw higher rate of business decline compared to technical failures

New users and clunky apps add to UPI failures at PSBs

2 min read . 05:18 AM IST
The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200

US authorities working 'non-stop' on Boeing 777 engine problem

3 min read . 05:13 AM IST
File Photo: We will stick to the protocol followed during the assembly election in Bihar, the official said

Polling in Covid time: Bihar model to be followed in Bengal, says official

1 min read . 01:05 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

COVID crisis not over, following protocols must for protection: Yogi Adityanath

1 min read . 12:59 AM IST

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Twitter that “supply is finite" but was “about to get bigger," and promised the government would deliver on its targets. The pace of the program is integral to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to get Britain back to normal life over the next four months. He wants all curbs to be lifted from June 21, as long as the pandemic is contained.

The U.K. announced a significant acceleration of its vaccination program this week, with adults due to be offered a shot by the end of July and everyone over 50 by mid-April. One in three adults had a first dose by Feb. 21, with some 17.9 million first injections administered.

Johnson Says Pandemic End in Sight as He Plans U.K. Recovery

Johnson’s official spokesman Jamie Davies, speaking in a regular briefing with journalists, said the government remained “confident" the targets would be met.

“As we said from the start, there will be daily fluctuations in the number of people who receive it day-on-day," he said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

TRENDING STORIESSee All

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout