A paramedic wearing full PPE unloads a patient from an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (AFP)
Covid-19: UK reports 1,041 new virus deaths, most since late April

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 10:34 PM IST Bloomberg

  • UK's coronavirus data indicates the country’s current outbreak of the disease is as bad, if not worse, than its first outbreak during the spring of 2020
  • More than 30,000 people are in hospital with coronavirus as of January 4, significantly higher than the peak during the first outbreak

The U.K. reported it’s deadliest day since late April, with 1,041 new coronavirus deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday.

A further 62,322 positive coronavirus cases were also reported on the government’s dashboard, higher than a 7-day average of 55,945 and the most since the pandemic began.

The data indicates the country’s current outbreak of the disease is as bad, if not worse, than its first outbreak during the spring of 2020.

More than 30,000 people are in hospital with coronavirus as of January 4, significantly higher than the peak during the first outbreak. Although the number of people on mechanical ventilation beds is lower than the April peak.

The government is currently racing to roll out a mass vaccination program to control a more infectious strain of the virus, and eventually ease its current nationwide lockdown, which has closed schools and non-essential businesses.

The U.K.’s daily figure of coronavirus deaths refer to the number of deaths reported that day, not the day that they occur. In the days following a weekend or a bank holiday, the reported figures are often inflated as a backlog of deaths are processed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

