Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19: UK reports 1,041 new virus deaths, most since late April
A paramedic wearing full PPE unloads a patient from an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital in east London

Covid-19: UK reports 1,041 new virus deaths, most since late April

1 min read . 10:34 PM IST Bloomberg

  • UK's coronavirus data indicates the country’s current outbreak of the disease is as bad, if not worse, than its first outbreak during the spring of 2020
  • More than 30,000 people are in hospital with coronavirus as of January 4, significantly higher than the peak during the first outbreak

The U.K. reported it’s deadliest day since late April, with 1,041 new coronavirus deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday.

The U.K. reported it’s deadliest day since late April, with 1,041 new coronavirus deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday.

A further 62,322 positive coronavirus cases were also reported on the government’s dashboard, higher than a 7-day average of 55,945 and the most since the pandemic began.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Advantage Biden as Democrats poised for Senate control

2 min read . 11:26 PM IST

Crude collapse hands payday to oil trader Pierre Andurand

2 min read . 11:25 PM IST

The most de-stressing room in your house isn’t a room

3 min read . 11:19 PM IST

Covid-19 deaths at record high as EU approves second vaccine

3 min read . 11:11 PM IST

A further 62,322 positive coronavirus cases were also reported on the government’s dashboard, higher than a 7-day average of 55,945 and the most since the pandemic began.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Advantage Biden as Democrats poised for Senate control

2 min read . 11:26 PM IST

Crude collapse hands payday to oil trader Pierre Andurand

2 min read . 11:25 PM IST

The most de-stressing room in your house isn’t a room

3 min read . 11:19 PM IST

Covid-19 deaths at record high as EU approves second vaccine

3 min read . 11:11 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The data indicates the country’s current outbreak of the disease is as bad, if not worse, than its first outbreak during the spring of 2020.

More than 30,000 people are in hospital with coronavirus as of January 4, significantly higher than the peak during the first outbreak. Although the number of people on mechanical ventilation beds is lower than the April peak.

The government is currently racing to roll out a mass vaccination program to control a more infectious strain of the virus, and eventually ease its current nationwide lockdown, which has closed schools and non-essential businesses.

The U.K.’s daily figure of coronavirus deaths refer to the number of deaths reported that day, not the day that they occur. In the days following a weekend or a bank holiday, the reported figures are often inflated as a backlog of deaths are processed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.