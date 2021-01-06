Covid-19: UK reports 1,041 new virus deaths, most since late April

The U.K. reported it’s deadliest day since late April, with 1,041 new coronavirus deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday.

The data indicates the country’s current outbreak of the disease is as bad, if not worse, than its first outbreak during the spring of 2020.

More than 30,000 people are in hospital with coronavirus as of January 4, significantly higher than the peak during the first outbreak. Although the number of people on mechanical ventilation beds is lower than the April peak.

The government is currently racing to roll out a mass vaccination program to control a more infectious strain of the virus, and eventually ease its current nationwide lockdown, which has closed schools and non-essential businesses.

The U.K.’s daily figure of coronavirus deaths refer to the number of deaths reported that day, not the day that they occur. In the days following a weekend or a bank holiday, the reported figures are often inflated as a backlog of deaths are processed.

