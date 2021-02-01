Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19 update: Germany to send ventilators, doctors to hard-hit Portugal
A healthcare worker transports packets containing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon

Covid-19 update: Germany to send ventilators, doctors to hard-hit Portugal

2 min read . 10:31 PM IST AFP

  • Twenty-six health workers, 150 field beds, 50 ventilators and 150 infusions machines will be dispatched to the southern EU nation on Wednesday
  • Portugal had written to Germany for aid on January 25 when the crisis looked far from abating

Germany will send medical experts, field hospital beds and respiratory machines to Portugal where hospitals are struggling to cope with the worst coronavirus infections surge in the world.

Germany will send medical experts, field hospital beds and respiratory machines to Portugal where hospitals are struggling to cope with the worst coronavirus infections surge in the world.

Twenty-six health workers, 150 field beds, 50 ventilators and 150 infusions machines will be dispatched to the southern EU nation on Wednesday, Germany's defence ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 update: Germany to send ventilators, doctors to hard-hit Portugal

1 min read . 10:31 PM IST

Budget 2021: Centre announces maiden gas pipeline project for Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read . 10:18 PM IST

South Africa welcomes first delivery of Covid-19 vaccines

3 min read . 10:02 PM IST

Russia's economy shrinks 3.1% in 2020, sharpest contraction in 11 years

1 min read . 09:44 PM IST

Twenty-six health workers, 150 field beds, 50 ventilators and 150 infusions machines will be dispatched to the southern EU nation on Wednesday, Germany's defence ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 update: Germany to send ventilators, doctors to hard-hit Portugal

1 min read . 10:31 PM IST

Budget 2021: Centre announces maiden gas pipeline project for Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read . 10:18 PM IST

South Africa welcomes first delivery of Covid-19 vaccines

3 min read . 10:02 PM IST

Russia's economy shrinks 3.1% in 2020, sharpest contraction in 11 years

1 min read . 09:44 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy

Portugal is "in a particularly dramatic situation," said German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

"In such times, solidarity in Europe is indispensable," she added.

Portugal had written to Germany for aid on January 25 when the crisis looked far from abating.

Some German medical staff will provide back up at a hospital in Lisbon, while others may be deployed to other sites, the ministry said, adding that the aid measures are initially due to last for three weeks.

Portugal imposed a two-week ban on foreign travel that took effect on Sunday, after it became the country worst hit by the coronavirus relative to its population of about 10 million.

Nearly half of Portugal's 12,000 Covid-19 deaths have occurred in January alone during a third wave of the virus, and Portugal went into a second general lockdown on January 15.

A record number of 16,432 new infections was registered on Thursday, and on Monday alone, another 856 people were admitted to intensive care, while 275 more people died.

With hospital beds in short supply, ambulances ferrying more patients to the capital's biggest hospital Santa Maria are left queuing outside for hours.

One hospital in the Lisbon suburbs had to urgently transfer more than 100 patients last week due to problems with its oxygen supplies.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa last week said the latest surge in infections was due to the spread of the more contagious variant that first emerged in Britain, as well as an easing of measures over the Christmas holidays.

"If we had learned in time of the existence of the British variant, we would surely have taken different measures for the Christmas period," Costa admitted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.