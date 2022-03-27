Covid-19 update: Hong Kong cuts 14-day flight suspension rule to 7 days

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Starting on Friday, the ban on individual airline routes will be reduced to seven days, from 14 previously, the Hong Kong government said in a statement
Hong Kong has said that it is shortening the ban on airlines that are found to have carried three or more passengers who test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival, news agency Reuters reported.
Starting on Friday, the ban on individual airline routes will be reduced to seven days, from 14 previously, as part of its ongoing "flight suspension mechanism", the Hong Kong government said in a statement.
The change came after the government said last week a ban on flights from nine countries - Canada, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Britain, the United States, France, Australia and the Philippines - would be lifted on April 1.
Meanwhile, nearly after two years of the pandemic, India is all set to resume regular international flights from Sunday, according to an order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
The order said that Scheduled Foreign Carriers have applied for approval of their international schedule. The Summer Schedule 2022 is effective from March 27, 2022, till October 29 this year.
Notably, India had suspended international flights since March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.