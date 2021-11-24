As many as 9,283 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, further noting that the active cases in the country stand at 1,11,481, lowest in 537 days.

The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.32%; lowest since March 2020, the Centre said.

The death toll climbed to 4,66,584 with 437 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. Meanwhile, 10,949 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours increasing the Total Recoveries to 3,39,57,698.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 47 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 150 consecutive days now.

Daily positivity rate at 0.80% is less than 2% for last 51 days, while weekly positivity rate at 0.93% is less than 2% for last 61 days, it further added.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

A total of 118.44 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

