Covid-19 update: Over 21 crore samples tested in India so far

Covid-19 update: Over 21 crore samples tested in India so far1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 09:39 AM IST
- Of the total, 7,93,383 samples were tested in the last 24 hours
- The country crossed the landmark 20-crore total cumulative coronavirus tests mark earlier this month
India has tested a total of 21,38,29,658 samples for Covid-19 after the outbreak in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Thursday.
Of the total, 7,93,383 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The country crossed the landmark 20-crore total cumulative coronavirus tests mark earlier this month on 6 February.
Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers, an official statement by the ministry had then said.
Covid-19 in India
India's Covid-19 count has gone up to 1,10,30,176 while recoveries are at 1,07,26,702, according to official data released on Wednesday. There are 1,46,907 active coronavirus cases in the country, the data stated.
Vaccination drive
The health ministry on Wednesday said that the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.23 crore in India.
Around 1,23,66,633 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered through 2,63,224 sessions till 6 pm on Wednesday.
These include 65,24,726 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 14,81,754 HCWs who have taken the second shot and 43,60,153 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose.
While the nationwide vaccination programme was rolled out on 16 January, the inoculation of FLWs started on 2 February.
Vaccination access
Senior citizens and people above 45 years of age with comorbidities can get covid-19 vaccination at 10,000 government facilities and more than 20,000 private hospitals from 1 March, the government announced on Wednesday.
“The covid vaccine will be given free of cost to all persons above 60 and those above 45 years of age but having a comorbid condition at 10,000 government vaccination centres," Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said at a news briefing.
