Covid-19 updates: Germany plans gradual reopening of economy

A World Health Organization-led investigation in China found that the coronavirus most likely jumped to humans through an animal host or frozen wildlife products, concluding that it’s “extremely unlikely" it came from a laboratory leak. No further research is needed to look into the theory about a leak, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO food-safety scientist, told reporters Tuesday at a joint briefing with China in Wuhan, the city where Covid-19 first mushroomed at the end of 2019. That speculation about a lab escape has been promulgated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, among others.