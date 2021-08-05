This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US Covid-19 updates: The Joe Biden administration is developing 'a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States -- from all countries -- need to be fully vaccinated'
The US, which closed its borders to much of the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, plans eventually to begin allowing fully vaccinated travellers back in, according to a White House official.
The official said that the Joe Biden administration is developing "a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States -- from all countries -- need to be fully vaccinated".
