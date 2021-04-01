Covid-19 vaccinations of pregnant mothers also protect newborns, studies suggest
One study also found antibodies in the breast milk of vaccinated mothers
Pregnant women who get the coronavirus vaccine pass their antibodies on to their newborns, recent studies suggest, a promising sign that babies can acquire from their mothers some protection against Covid-19.
At least three studies have found that women who received either the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine or the Moderna Inc. shots during pregnancy had coronavirus antibodies in their umbilical-cord blood. That indicates the women’s babies got the antibodies, too.
