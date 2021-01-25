OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccine India: 31,466 beneficiaries vaccinated on 9th day
A nurse prepares a dose. Representative image. (AP)
A nurse prepares a dose. Representative image. (AP)

Covid-19 vaccine India: 31,466 beneficiaries vaccinated on 9th day

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 05:57 AM IST Staff Writer

As per an official release, 907 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Haryana, 2,472 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Karnataka,

As many as 31,466 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in five states on the ninth day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

As per an official release, 907 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Haryana, 2,472 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Karnataka, 1,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Punjab, 24,586 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Rajasthan and 2,494 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File photo. People show their voter ID cards during an election in New Delhi.

Digital voter ID cards from today: 10 things to know

2 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Udyam Sarathi: Adityanath launches app for youth to explore self-employment

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
DGGI sources said that the eighth chartered accountant was arrested yesterday along with his four business accomplices in Jaipur

8 Chartered Accountants among 258 arrested in GST fake invoice frauds

2 min read . 07:57 AM IST
Young voters take selfie after voting in the fourth phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

National voters' day: President Kovid to virtually inaugurate the event today

2 min read . 07:47 AM IST

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 16 lakh (16,13,667) (till 7.30 pm on Sunday) through 28,613 sessions, as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Ministry stated.

It added that only 10 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported till 7.30 pm on the ninth day of the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,849 COVID-19 cases and 155 fatalities were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

With 15,948 recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,03,16,786.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout