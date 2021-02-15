Subscribe
Home >News >World >Covid-19 vaccine approval process: Does it take too long?
File Photo: FDA officials say they need the time to review the vaccine test data submitted by the company and make sure the conclusions are accurate

Covid-19 vaccine approval process: Does it take too long?

4 min read . 04:56 PM IST Thomas M. Burton , Peter Loftus , The Wall Street Journal

Here are answers to some questions about the FDA review panels

The Food and Drug Administration will convene an independent panel of experts Feb. 26 to recommend whether the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine should be authorized for use in the US.

The hearing comes 22 days after J&J submitted its application and supporting test data. That’s on par with the timetable the FDA set for review of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE, but nearly a week longer than the one for the vaccine from Moderna Inc. Both were approved in December.

