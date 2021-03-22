Covid-19 vaccine battle heats up with EU ready to halt UK shipments

The EU is struggling to overcome a slow start to its inoculation campaign and has pledged to immunize 70% of adults by the end of September. The bloc has administered 12 doses per 100 people, less than a third of what the U.K. has managed, according to Bloomberg’s Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker. The EU expects 360 million deliveries from all providers in the second quarter, almost four times as many as in the first three months of the year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}